Hubbard (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Nicholas Petit-Frere has taken over for Hubbard at right tackle. With the Titans' next game coming on Thursday night against the Steelers, Hubbard could have a difficult time being cleared in time for that Week 9 matchup.