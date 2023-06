Jackson (undisclosed), who spent all but two weeks on injured reserve last season, had a strong day at minicamp Thursday, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

The 2020 seventh-round pick has spent all three years of his career in Tennessee, appearing in 24 games over that span, while tallying 59 tackles with five pass breakups. Jackson will most likely be competing to earn a depth role within the Titans' defensive back corps this offseason.