Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Jackson has played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the first two games with Adoree' Jackson (knee) on IR, so now the Titans secondary will be further shorthanded. Chris Milton or Tye Smith could rotate into Jackson's place, but Malcolm Butler, Johnathan Joseph and Kristian Fulton will handle a bulk of the workload.