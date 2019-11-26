Play

Milton (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Milton saw action in six games for the Titans in 2019, predominantly on special teams. He made five tackles (four solo) on the year. Kareem Orr was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

