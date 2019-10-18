Titans' Chris Milton: Out Week 7
Milton (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Milton sustained the calf injury Week 5 against the Bills and will miss his second straight game. The 27-year-old hasn't played a defensive snaps since the season opener, so the Titan's defense shouldn't be significantly impacted by his absence.
