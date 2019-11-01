Milton (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Milton worked as a limited participant this week and may be able to end his absence at three games. The 27-year-old has played only three defensive snaps this season, so Tennessee's defensive is unlikely to be impacted by his availability.

