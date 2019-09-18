Play

Milton (collarbone) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Milton didn't practice all week, so his absence is expected. The fourth-year pro plays strictly on special teams when he's in the lineup, so his absence won't shake up the Titans' defensive dynamic.

