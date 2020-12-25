site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Chris Milton: Shifts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Milton (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titan's official site reports.
Milton suited up in all 14 games with the Titans this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He recorded three solo tackles in the process. Milton won't return in the regular season.
