Milton (calf) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

That's now three consecutive weeks the depth cornerback has been unable to play due to a troublesome calf injury. The Titans activated Josh Kalu (undisclosed) off injured reserve as a result to provide more depth in the secondary.

