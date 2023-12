Moore (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Moore was a limited participant in all three of Tennessee's practices during the week, but he isn't in danger of sitting out come Sunday. The big play threat hasn't seen enough volume to make a consistent impact. Moore has just 20 touches all season, but six of them have gone for at least 29 yards.