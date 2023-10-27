Moore doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons after Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Friday that the receiver cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Moore exited Tennessee's Week 6 game against Baltimore early after being diagnosed with the brain injury, but he was able to gain full clearance and practiced without limitations coming out of the team's Week 7 bye. He will have some combination of Will Levis and Malik Willis throwing to him Sunday, as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out against Atlanta.