Moore is in line for a larger role Sunday against the Bengals with Treylon Burks (knee) ruled out, NFL insider Paul Kuharsky reports.

Burks has filled the starting role opposite DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) thus far, but even if Hopkins is able to play through his own injury, there should be more opportunities available for both Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with Burks out. Moore has drawn only five targets through three games with Tennessee, but he's made the most of his limited opportunities, turning two of those five targets into gains over 30 yards.