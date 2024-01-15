Moore recorded 22 receptions on 35 targets for 424 yards during the 2023 season with the Titans. He added two rushes for 39 yards.

Moore joined Tennessee in free agency after spending the past two seasons with Houston. He saw his target total cut in half, but he made the most of his chances by delivering nine receptions of at least 20 yards. Moore will head to the open market once again this offseason, and he should be able to find another short-term deal to work in a depth role around the league.