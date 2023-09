Moore recorded two receptions on three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Moore has been a part-time player in Tennessee's offense through three weeks and seen limited targets as a result. However, he has provided a big-play threat to the team's pass-catching corps, which he displayed on a 33-yard gain shortly before halftime against Cleveland. Moore has 90 receiving yards on only three catches and five targets three games into the season.