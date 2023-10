Moore was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a concussion, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Moore caught his only target for a six-yard reception. With Moore now sidelined along with the inactive Treylon Burks (knee), DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Colton Dowell will be the Titans' available receivers for the rest of the day.