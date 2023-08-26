Moore caught his only target for 13 yards in Friday's 23-7 preseason win over the Patriots.

With Tennessee's top wideout DeAndre Hopkins being held out of the contest and both Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips dealing with knee injuries that have their Week 1 status in question, Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could see added early season opportunities in the event that Burks and/or Philips are unavailable or limited out of the gate. Moore thus represents a potential streaming option at that juncture, pending the status of his injured WR teammates.