Moore (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that Moore is still in concussion protocol after a bye week, though full participation Wednesday suggests he has good odds to be cleared Thursday or Friday. Treylon Burks' impending return from a knee injury combined with quarterback Ryan Tannehill's expected absence for this Sunday's game against the Falcons leaves Moore with an uncertain role and minimal fantasy appeal in Week 8.