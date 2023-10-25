Moore (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that Moore is still in concussion protocol after a bye week, though full participation Wednesday suggests he has good odds to be cleared Thursday or Friday. Treylon Burks' impending return from a knee injury combined with quarterback Ryan Tannehill's expected absence for this Sunday's game against the Falcons leaves Moore with an uncertain role and minimal fantasy appeal in Week 8.
