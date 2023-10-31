Moore won't practice Tuesday while he tends to a personal matter, but the Titans expect him to be available for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Moore's availability heading into Week 8 was a question mark after he sustained a concussion Week 6 against the Ravens before the Titans went on bye the following week, but he ultimately cleared the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. In the Titans' 28-23 victory, Moore drew a 40-percent snap share on offense, but he went untargeted for the second time in seven appearances on the season. Moore's personal issue doesn't look like it will prevent him from playing Thursday, but he'll presumably be in store for a limited role in the Tennessee passing attack if all of DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are available.