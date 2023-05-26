Moore is ready to take on a versatile role during his first season with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Moore was the Titans' most impactful addition to the wide receiver corps this offseason, though his exact role is unclear. He's coming off his best season as a pro in 2022, during which he posted 48 receptions for 548 yards and two touchdowns, but he is likely to slot behind Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for targets. Moore also has some experience as a kick returner and has topped 150 special teams snaps in five of his seven seasons in the NFL.