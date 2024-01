Moore recorded one catch on three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Texans.

Moore topped a 70 percent snap rate for the second consecutive game and saw multiple targets for the third straight contest. That hasn't translated to much production, though he has served as a consistent deep threat in the Tennessee offense. His 32-yard grab Sunday marked his 10th gain of at least 20 yards on only 21 total touches for the campaign.