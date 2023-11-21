Moore recorded one reception on one target for 49 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for 38 yards.

Moore led the Titans in yards from scrimmage despite getting only two touches. His first came on an end around early in the first quarter which he took for the 38 yards -- the team's longest rush of the day. Moore capped off his performance with a reception deep down the field that ultimately helped set up Tennessee's second score of the contest. Despite the explosive performance, Moore can't be relied upon as he has never recorded more than two receptions in a game this season.