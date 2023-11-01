Moore, who missed practice Monday and Tuesday for personal reasons, was back with the Titans on Wednesday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though he'll be available Thursday, Moore's fantasy upside is limited as long as DeAndre Hopkins (toe), Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are all available to handle snaps at receiver. Hopkins is listed as questionable for the Week 9 contest, but no reports have indicated that he's in real danger of sitting out Thursday.