Moore is one of six wide receivers to make The Titans' initial 53-man roster, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Moore looks to be in line for increased offensive opportunities Week 1 versus the Titans, with Kyle Philips (knee) on injured reserve to start the season. Treylon Burks returns to practice Thursday, but it's possible his knee injury could still limit him by the time the regular-season opener kicks off. In that event, Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be in the mix as streaming fantasy options behind DeAndre Hopkins.