Moore saw one target but recorded no receptions in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Moore had the potential to serve as the slot receiver for the Titans for much of the offseason, though the addition of DeAndre Hopkins pushed him down the depth chart. That became clear in Week 1, as Moore only saw one target and played just nine offensive snaps. Barring injury, he isn't likely to play a big role in the Tennessee offense.