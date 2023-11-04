Moore recorded one catch on two targets for 29 yards in Thursday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Moore stuck to his typical role by playing 43 percent of offensive snaps. He now has zero or one catch for the seventh time in eight contests this season.
More News
-
Titans' Chris Moore: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Titans' Chris Moore: Not practicing, should play Week 9•
-
Titans' Chris Moore: Zero targets in return•
-
Titans' Chris Moore: Clears protocol, will play Sunday•
-
Titans' Chris Moore: No limitations in practice•
-
Titans' Chris Moore: Exits Sunday's game•