Titans' Chris Nelson: Joins Titans

Nelson signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Nelson briefly spent time with the Steelers after being passed over in the 2019 NFL Draft, and will now attempt to stick in Tennessee. The Texas product will compete for a reserve defensive end spot.

