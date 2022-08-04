site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Chris Williamson: Reverts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Williamson (undisclosed) was reverted to injured reserve Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction report.
Williamson was waived with an injury designation Wednesday and went unclaimed. He'll now be forced to miss all of the 2022 season, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Titans.
