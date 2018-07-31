Pelon was waived by the Titans on Tuesday with an injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

In need of some healthy bodies, the Titans elected to drop Pelon in favor of Johnny Maxey ad Du'Vonta Lampkin. The 25-year-old defensive end is no stranger to being released, having experienced it three times already since entering the league in 2016. He will now be free to latch on with another team's training camp, though Pelon may need to heal up before finding another deal.