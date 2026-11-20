Barton (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Dallas.

Barton strung together three consecutive full practices, and the lack of an injury tag indicates that the veteran linebacker has cleared the league's concussion protocol, which prevented him from playing against the Jaguars in Week 10. Barton's return means less defensive snaps could be available for Dorian Mausi, although the latter could start at linebacker if Anthony Hill (neck) is not cleared to play against the Cowboys on Sunday.