Barton is slated to sign with the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barton's deal with Tennessee is reportedly worth $21 million over three years, with an annual salary of $7 million. The 28-year-old was incredibly productive for the Commanders and Broncos over the past two seasons, recording 227 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended, with three interceptions, across 30 regular-season games (27 starts). He's expected to serve as one of the Titans' starting inside linebackers in 2025.