Barton logged six tackles (five solo) during the Titans' 41-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Barton joined L'Jarius Sneed as the two Titans players to play every single defensive snap in Week 3, and the former finished Sunday's contest with the second most tackles behind the Colts duo of Zaire Franklin and Nick Cross (seven each). Barton has 20 total tackles through the first three games of the regular season and is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a fourth consecutive year.