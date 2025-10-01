default-cbs-image
Barton registered nine tackles (six solo) during the Titans' 26-0 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Barton was one of three Titans players to play every single defensive snap and finished second on the team in tackles behind Cedric Gray (17). Barton has opened his first season in Tennessee with 29 tackles (18 solo) and one interception through four games.

