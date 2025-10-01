Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton registered nine tackles (six solo) during the Titans' 26-0 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Barton was one of three Titans players to play every single defensive snap and finished second on the team in tackles behind Cedric Gray (17). Barton has opened his first season in Tennessee with 29 tackles (18 solo) and one interception through four games.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Leads way with six tackles•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Secures interception in loss•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles vs. former team•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Headed to Tennessee•
-
Broncos' Cody Barton: Impresses in Denver•
-
Broncos' Cody Barton: Seven tackles against Chargers•