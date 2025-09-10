Barton registered nine tackles (five solo) during the Titans' 20-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Barton's first game in a Titans' uniform came against the Broncos, who he played for in 2024. The 2019 third-rounder played every single defensive snap and finished tied with Jarvis Brownlee for most tackles on the Titans. Barton has tallied 100-plus tackles in each of the last three seasons and will aim to extend that streak to four with Tennessee.