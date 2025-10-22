Titans' Cody Barton: Notches four stops in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton finished Sunday's loss to New England with four tackles (one solo).
Barton once again was on the field for every defensive snap -- he's yet to miss a play on defense this season. The veteran linebacker has logged 42 tackles and two interceptions through seven games on the campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Notches pickoff in Week 6 loss•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Six stops against Arizona•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles against Houston•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Leads way with six tackles•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Secures interception in loss•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles vs. former team•