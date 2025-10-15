Titans' Cody Barton: Notches pickoff in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton recorded three tackles and an interception Sunday in a loss to Las Vegas.
Barton had a quiet day from a tackling standpoint, recording a season-low three stops. However, he made a big play early in the fourth quarter when he picked off Geno Smith with the Raiders having driven into field-goal range. Barton nearly had a bigger afternoon, but a fumble he initially appeared to return for a fumble was overturned.
