Barton recorded three tackles and an interception Sunday in a loss to Las Vegas.

Barton had a quiet day from a tackling standpoint, recording a season-low three stops. However, he made a big play early in the fourth quarter when he picked off Geno Smith with the Raiders having driven into field-goal range. Barton nearly had a bigger afternoon, but a fumble he initially appeared to return for a fumble was overturned.

