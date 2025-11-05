Titans' Cody Barton: Pick-six in Week 9 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton recorded six tackles (two solo), including a pick-six, during the Titans' 27-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Barton opened the scoring early in the second quarter, when he picked off a Justin Herbert pass intended for Keenan Allen and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. It was Barton's third interception of the season and second pick-six of his career. Heading into the Week 10 bye, the 2019 third-rounder is up to 51 tackles (27 solo) and four pass defenses through nine regular-season games.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Quiet outing vs Colts•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Notches four stops in Week 7•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Notches pickoff in Week 6 loss•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Six stops against Arizona•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles against Houston•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Leads way with six tackles•