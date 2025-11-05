Barton recorded six tackles (two solo), including a pick-six, during the Titans' 27-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Barton opened the scoring early in the second quarter, when he picked off a Justin Herbert pass intended for Keenan Allen and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. It was Barton's third interception of the season and second pick-six of his career. Heading into the Week 10 bye, the 2019 third-rounder is up to 51 tackles (27 solo) and four pass defenses through nine regular-season games.