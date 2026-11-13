Barton (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Barton was unable to practice during Week 10 prep while in the league's concussion protocol, which he may have entered following the Titans' Week 8 overtime loss to the Bengals. Rookie second-rounder Anthony Hill (neck) has also been ruled out, which leaves Dorian Mausi and Mohamoud Diabate as the likely candidates to start at linebacker alongside Cedric Gray for Sunday's contest. Barton's next chance to suit up is Week 11 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 22, although he would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity to demonstrate that he's progressing in the league's five-step protocol.