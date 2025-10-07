Barton registered six tackles (four solo) during the Titans' 22-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Barton was the only Titans player to play all 68 defensive snaps and finished fourth on the team in tackles behind Cedric Gray (12), Jalyn Armour-Davis (nine) and Jeffery Simmons (eight). Barton inked a three-year deal with Tennessee in March, and through his first five regular-season games with the Titans he has registered 35 tackles (22 solo) and one interception.