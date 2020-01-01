Play

Hollister (ankle) put in a limited practice session Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister participated in two limited practices prior to missing Friday's session and then Sunday's game against the Texans altogether. He'll likely need to get a full week of practice in this time in order to suit up for Saturday's Wild Card matchup at New England.

