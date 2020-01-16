Play

Hollister was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister practiced without restrictions Wednesday, but he's now facing a cap on his reps. The 26-year-old has missed the Titan's last three games, so the extent of his activity Friday will prove vital to his chances of suiting up for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

