The Titans elevated Hollister to the active roster Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans are set to play Tuesday against the Bills without Corey Davis or Adam Humphries, as both receivers are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hollister received the promotion as a result. He has six NFL games under his belt but hasn't produced much offensively dating back to his collegiate career at Arkansas. Hollister is expected to serve as the No. 4 wideout behind A.J. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.