Titans' Cody Hollister: Full-go Wednesday
Hollister (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hollister has missed the team's last three games but barring a setback, he'll be ready for the AFC championship versus the Chiefs. However, he's not expected to have much of a role, especially if Adam Humphries (ankle) is good to go since Hollister logged just six offensive snaps over five regular-season games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...