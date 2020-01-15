Play

Hollister (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hollister has missed the team's last three games, but barring a setback, he'll be ready for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs. However, he's not expected to have much of a role, especially if Adam Humphries (ankle) is good to go. Hollister logged just six offensive snaps over five regular-season appearances.

