Titans' Cody Hollister: Full participant Wednesday
Hollister (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hollister has missed the team's last three games, but barring a setback, he'll be ready for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs. However, he's not expected to have much of a role, especially if Adam Humphries (ankle) is good to go. Hollister logged just six offensive snaps over five regular-season appearances.
