Hollister recorded four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in the team's preseason contest against the Eagles.

Hollister had a strong performance, finishing behind only Kalif Raymond in both receptions and yards. His effort was highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown catch, during which he managed to get two feet down along the sideline despite relatively tight coverage. Hollister isn't likely to make much impact during the regular season, but he has benefitted from more exposure due to the absence of A.J. Brown (leg).