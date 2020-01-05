Play

Hollister (ankle) is officially inactive for Saturday's game against teh Patriots.

Hollister received the questionable tag but won't be able to play in the playoff opener. Rashard Davis and Darius Jennings could see time as Tennessee's No. 4 wideout Saturday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories