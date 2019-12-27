Play

Hollister (ankle) is officially listed as quesitonable for Sunday's matchup versus Houston, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Hollister was downgraded to no practice participation Friday, signalling serious doubt for his Week 17 status. If he's forced to sit out the pivatal matchup, Rahard Davis would be in line to see a slight uptick in depth receiver snaps.

