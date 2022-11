Hollister doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against the Packers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister was listed as a DNP on Monday and Tuesday's estimated walk-through reports due to a back injury, but he was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and will be good to go for Thursday's contest. The reserve wideout has caught just three of five targets for 54 yards this season, but he's also a major contributor on special teams.