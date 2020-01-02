Play

Hollister (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's playoff tilt against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hollister has practiced in a limited capacity for three straight days, which is usually a hint that a player will suit up for game action. If he's able to retake the field in New England on Saturday, Hollister will play his usual depth role in Tennessee's receiver corps.

