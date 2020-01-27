Hollister recorded two receptions for 13 yards across five games with the Titans in 2019.

Hollister's receptions came in Week 13 against the Colts, the first of his NFL career. He began the season on the Titans' practice squad, prior to being promoted ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs. Hollister remains under contract with the team for the 2020 season, though will almost certainly have to compete for his roster spot throughout training camp.