Hollister tallied two receptions on two targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

Hollister earned a season-best 22 offensive snaps, good for a 39 percent rate. His biggest contribution in the game came on a 27-yard catch early in the first quarter that helped set up a field goal for Tennessee's first points of the game. While Hollister has been active for all six contests this season, he has only three catches for 54 yards.